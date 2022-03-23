Harrisburg radio station looks to break 3 million dollar mark for Children’s Miracle Network Hershey

WQXA-FM The X is teaming up with Penn State Health Children’s Hospital to raise money to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hershey.

People's Pay for Play kicked off Thursday morning and will run until Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. All funds raised will go towards equipment, programs, and research at Penn State Health Children’s hospital.

This is the 16th year the People's Pay for Play benefit is raising money. The goal is for listeners to request songs throughout the shows. The further the request is from the station's active rock format, the higher the donation is required.

“I’ve already seen for the fourth or fifth year in a row Frozen has been requested and that’s at least a $500 donation, although in the first hour I saw a donation for $5,000 for a song that’s going to come up… so people will go above and beyond for a lot of different songs,” said Chris James, program director for Pay 4 Play.

The Children Miracle Network Hospitals is a nonprofit organization in over 100 children’s hospitals. The money raised locally also goes towards patient programs and pediatric research at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

Within the last 15 years, People's Pay 4 Play has raised over $2.5 million for CMN Hershey.

“The goal is, we want to go over the $3 million mark for all of the 16 years, hopefully by tomorrow when 10 a.m. rolls around, we’ll be over the $3 million mark,” said James.