Patient First launches Telehealth visits

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Patient First has launched its new Telehealth service, making it even more convenient to visit a Patient First physician. Patients in Pennsylvania can now access a Patient First physician through their smartphone, tablet, or computer.



Patient First’s Telehealth service is available Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. Patient First Medical Centers remain open from 8 am to 10 pm, 365 days a year, for walk-in care of illness and injury.



To be eligible for a Telehealth visit, you must be in Pennsylvania and have been treated at any Patient First in Pennsylvania within the last 5 years. Currently, Telehealth is available only to patients who are 18 years old or older. Patient First plans to expand access to younger patients, in the near future.



Common conditions that are appropriate for Telehealth include:



* Headache

* Nasal Congestion

* Stuffy Nose

* Sore Throat

* Cough

* Chest Congestion

* Fever

* Ear Pain

* Body Aches

* Urinary Issues

* Rashes

* Itching

* Skin Infection

* Back Pain

* Neck Pain

* Other Body Pain

* Achy Joints

* Vomiting

* Diarrhea

* Stomach Cramps

* Food Poisoning

* Prescription Refills, when appropriate and originally prescribed at Patient First. (Opioids may not be prescribed during Telehealth visits.)



To begin a Telehealth visit, patients call (866) 990-2533 where they will speak with a Patient Service Representative. Once the patient’s eligibility for Telehealth is determined, the patient is registered and connected with a Patient First physician. The physician will review the patient’s medical history, including allergies and medications being taken. He or she will conduct a virtual exam, and provide diagnosis and treatment recommendations.



If drugs are prescribed, the prescription will be electronically transmitted to the patient’s pharmacy.



For insured patients, Patient First will file the Telehealth visit to insurance for payment. For those without insurance, or with insurance with which Patient First does not participate, the cost of a routine visit is $75. Follow-up visits are $35.



Telehealth is not available for work injury visits, or other employer services at this time. These services are available at Patient First centers on a walk-in basis.



Additional information is available on Patient First’s website, www.patientfirst.com/.



Also, Patient First is offering drive-up COVID-19 testing at its locations along Jonestown Road in Harrisburg, Papermill Road in Wyomissing, on East Germantown Pike in East Norriton, and on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments are made by calling a designated testing center. For more information, visit www.patientfirst.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing.