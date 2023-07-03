Pa. Health Care Cost Containment Council stresses importance of patient reviews and independent data

Lancaster General Health has been named one of America's 50 Best Hospitals. But recent inspection reports from the Department of Health paint a different picture.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lancaster General Health has been named one of America’s 50 best hospitals by Healthgrades.

LGH was also recently faulted by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for several infractions, which included operating on a patient’s wrong leg, employee violations of hand hygiene rules, and failing to file reports related to a new mother who died of internal bleeding.

"Even within our reports, across a number of different conditions, Lancaster General has great outcomes—lower than expected mortality, lower than expected readmission but that does not take away from the individual tragedies that have occurred pretty recently," said Heather Nairn, deputy executive director of the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, or PHC4.

PHC4 provides objective, comparative information about the cost and quality of health care across the state.

"So, if you were trying to make that decision for a breast cancer surgery for example, we have reports that give cancer surgery volume, so you might look at the county where you live and surrounding counties and say out of the hospitals available to me, what hospitals perform this surgery the most?” explained Nairn.

She said when patients are making big healthcare decisions it is important to pay attention to reviews given by individual patients.

“There is a great deal of value in that, right?" said Nairn. "That’s the patients giving their patient experience but it’s only selective, anecdotal portions of information.”

Nairn said there’s equal value in researching independent data provided by groups like PHC4 or Healthgrades.

"What was the mortality rate? What was the readmission rate within 30 days meaning when someone was treated for a condition and released from the hospital were they able to self-sustain without patient services or did something flare up and they need to be readmitted back to the hospital?” she explained.

Nairn said patients should set up consultations with doctors and other healthcare professionals to go over it all.

“It’s important to set aside time to go through that information and, where possible, set aside time to speak with their doctors about the information they’re finding and help translate that information and understand it," she added.

FOX43 did reach out to Lancaster General Health, requesting an interview for this story. We were told no one was available to speak with us.