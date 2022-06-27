PA abortion report details demographics, statistics

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than 32,000 abortions were performed in Pennsylvania, precisely 32,123, in 2020.
According to the 2020 Pennsylvania Annual Abortion Report, half of those were medical abortions, also known as medication abortions, meaning medically prescribed drugs were used rather than surgery.
Here are some key statistics from the report:
- Forty-six percent of the women who got the procedure were white, 44% were black or African-American, and almost 11% were Hispanic.
- Sixty-eight percent of women were 8 weeks pregnant or less when underwent procedures; 15% were 9-10 weeks.
- Women ages 25-29 accounted for 31% of abortions in 2020, followed by the 20-24 age group at 27%.
- Women under the age of 20 made up 7.9% of all abortions in 2020 compared to 8.2% in 2019.
- More than 37% of Pennsylvania residents having abortions were Philadelphia County residents.
Planned Parenthood Keystone President Melissa Reed anticipated a 500% increase in patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week.
The state reports 503 abortions in Luzerne County in 2020. Women can get a medical abortion at Planned Parenthood in Wilkes-Barre.
