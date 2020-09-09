Obesity itself linked to serious COVID-19 complications

The news is of major concern for physicians who say more than 40 percent of our country is obese.

YORK, Pa. — A 20-year-old football player from California University of Pennsylvania has passed away from complications of COVID-19. Jamain Stephens Jr. would have been a senior this year. The death of the 6’3, 355 pound defensive tackle comes as more doctors are focusing on weight and how it could play a very serious role in how well people recover from the virus.

"Obese COVID-19 patients are 7 times more likely to need a ventilated 4 times more likely to need critical care,” said heath and wellness media expert Dr. David Geier. He says it's a huge problem because more than 40 recent of adults in our country are obese. As the weeks go on and doctors do more studies, the say one thing is clear: Many of the people who get severely ill from COVID are severely overweight. However, they still don’t know why that is.

Obviously excess weight can increase your chances of getting a number of health problems, including heart disease and diabetes. However, there's some new evidence that obesity itself can increase the likelihood of serious complications from a coronavirus infection. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, one study looked at more than 5,200 infected people, including 35% who were obese. It found that the chances of hospitalization rose for people with higher BMIs, even when taking into account other conditions that could put them at risk.