Nurses Week 2020: Nurses across state hold virtual rally for the Nurse Recovery Plan

Nurses lay out demands needed for public health.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Nurses from across Pennsylvania will hold a virtual rally on Wednesday, May 6th, the first official day of Nurses Week.

The group, brought together by the grassroots movement Nurses of Pennsylvania and the Nurse Alliance of SEIU PA, is demanding that legislators work with nurses to implement The Nurse Plan for Pennsylvania’s Recovery.

They are calling on every member of the General Assembly to meet with nurses and ensure that nurses have a seat at every table where recovery plans are being made.

“COVID has shined a spotlight on the failures of our healthcare system, and what happens when corporations and politicians make health decisions without nurses’ input,” said Kathleen Halligan, a nurse who works in Western PA. “We won’t be silent. We will spend Nurses Week - and all weeks - sounding the alarm for a greater voice in these decisions. Lives are at stake.”

What: Nurses Take Harrisburg: Nurses Week Virtual Rally for our Nurse Platform

Please note that in the Webinar all message chat from attendees is on background, not for attribution

When: Wednesday, May 6th at 4:00 p.m.

Who: Nurses from across the state, elected leaders will share their stories of life on the frontlines of COVID-19 and outline their plan for recovery so we never end up here again.

Nurses from across the state are available for interviews about Nurses Week, the Nurse Recovery Plan for PA, PPE, etc. by request. Contact: press@nursesofpa.org. National Nurses Week is May 6th-11th, 2020. Additionally, 2020 is the WHO’s International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.