Pennsylvania nursing candidates can now enter the field faster

New nursing school graduates can obtain a temporary practice permit more quickly thanks to a recent policy change.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania took a step towards closing the nursing shortage gap today.

Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman announced that recent nursing graduates can receive a temporary practice permit (TPP) more quickly than in the past, thanks to a more lenient policy.

TPPs allow students that have graduated from a Pennsylvania nursing school to practice in a supervised healthcare setting while they work toward being approved for full initial licensure.

Before being approved as a registered nurse by the State Board of Nursing, students must prepare for and take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). This process typically takes eight to 10 weeks.

The new guidelines allow students to apply for and receive a TPP immediately upon graduation by dropping the criminal history check.

“Now, we are able to issue a TPP as soon as a nursing applicant submits a full application, pays the requisite fees, and has their school provide proof they have graduated,” Chapman said, via a press release. “In short, we changed the order of the application review process so nursing graduates are able to work in a supervised healthcare setting and gain practical experience as they prepare for their all-important NCLEX exam.”

Criminal history records will still be reviewed before a full nursing license is issued.

Officials hope this policy change will bolster nursing resources across the commonwealth.