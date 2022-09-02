New initiative aims to save lives from cardiac arrest

The program aims to connect emergency call centers and public safety agencies with those who may be experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Saving lives may get a little easier, and quickly too, in just 4 minutes.

The Peyton Walker Foundation and Emergency Health Services Federation in collaboration with Avive Solutions and other emergency agencies, are launching a new program: 4-minute City or 4MC.

The program features a next-generation Automated External Defibrillator or AED which has connectivity capabilities to connect emergency call centers and public safety agencies with those who may be experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

"This device right here can actually help restart a person's heart into a normal rhythm if they're experiencing cardiac arrest emergencies," Sameer Jafri, founder and CEO of Avive Solutions said. "Now, first responders and 911 telecommunications in Cumberland County here can activate this device if they suspect a cardiac arrest is happening."

As we celebrate this month of heart awareness and remember the late Peyton Walker who died tragically of sudden cardiac arrest at the young age of 19, Julie Walker, Peyton's mother wants people to know of this program's potential.

“This initiative will have a direct impact on increasing the survival rates of cardiac arrest, sparing many families from a lifetime of heartache," Walker said. "Deploying several hundred of these lifesaving AEDs and educating our community on how to perform CPR can certainly help lead to lives being saved."

Local emergency management service officials are calling on people at home to join in on the effort with CPR, as it can go a long way in saving someone's life.

"Hands-on CPR keeps the pump primed and that allows us, when we get there as providers, to effectively have a chance to resuscitate that patient," Tony Deaven, captain of Lower Allen Township EMS said.

"Over 350,000 die people each year from sudden cardiac arrest," Megan Ruby, director of system operations of the Emergency Health Services Federation said. "And what we know from the science that for every minute somebody does not have CPR started, they lose a 10% chance of survivability. Our EMS averages eight minutes for the ambulance to be dispatched and arrive on the scene, by the time the EMS providers arrive, they only have a 20% chance of resuscitating that patient."

According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, sudden cardiac arrest is the third leading cause of death in the nation with 356,000 people of all ages experiencing the attack each year with nine out of 10 victims who die.

Representatives from the Peyton Walker Foundation including officials from local emergency providers will hold a press conference at the Lower Allen Township Municipal Building (EMS building) at 11 a.m. on Feb. 9 to officially announce this program.