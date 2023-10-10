Newborn testing can help diagnose conditions early in life

The three tests required in Pennsylvania—hearing, heart disease and metabolic—address health concerns that do not show up in pre-partum ultrasounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Newborn testing can help new parents find out what sort of health complications their child may face in their life.

In the state of Pennsylvania, this involves a hearing screening, congenial heart disease test and a metabolic screen.

Dr. Vinitha Moopen with WellSpan Health broke down the three tests and why they are so important.

A hearing screening is done 24 hours after birth and usually involves putting headphones on the baby.

"If there is an issue at birth, they usually go back to the nursery," Dr. Moopen said. "In a couple of days, if there's still an issue, then we make an appointment with an audiologist who is well-versed in newborn hearing screenings."

Pennsylvania aims for babies to be screened for congenial deafness or hearing loss before they are 1 month old, diagnosed before 3 months and undergoing treatment by 6 months of age.

During the second test, a sensor is placed on a newborn's fingers or toes to check oxygen levels and ensure heart health.

"We're checking mainly for cyanotic congenial heart disease, which is when the oxygen level is low," Dr. Moopen said. "Sometimes those don't present in the first couple of days because of newborn circulation, so we test them at 24 hours of age or before 48 hours to make sure there's no issues before they go home."

The final test checks for complications like congenial errors of metabolism where the baby is not able to break down fats, proteins or carbohydrates. It also screens for congenial hypothyroidism and hemoglobin issues such as sickle cell.

Metabolic testing is done by pricking the baby's heel and sending a blood test out to a lab. Results are usually back in about a week, Dr. Moopen said.

All three of these tests address health concerns that may not be discovered in pre-partum ultrasounds.

"If there's an issue, it's best that we catch it early and we treat it early so that the side effects are less and babies are given the best possible chance at a healthy life," Dr. Moopen said.