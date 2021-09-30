New mental health program for York County schools and students

P.A.U.S.E., or "Peers Advocating for Ur Success Everyday," was created to support the mental health of students and their families in our area.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — NAMI York-Adams Counties has a new mental health awareness program coming to three York County schools in October.

P.A.U.S.E., or "Peers Advocating for Ur Success Everyday," was created to support the mental health of students and their families in our area. It provides young people with "a safe place where students can share their struggles, learn coping skills, and learn more about the different aspects of mental health, empower them to take charge of their own mental health, know they are not alone, find hope, and equip them to help their peers who may also be struggling," according to the NAMI York-Adams Counties website.

By addressing the students directly, their parents and families, and the teachers and faculty at their schools, they hope to connect with young people to know they are never alone.

The program will be launching initially at Spring Grove High School and West York High School and Middle School this coming month.