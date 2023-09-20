New COVID boosters now available

While health officials say the virus isn't as prominent as it was this time last year, they say this latest shot can benefit anyone who may be at risk.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With fall fast approaching and COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Commonwealth, one of Pennsylvania's largest health systems, Lehigh Valley Health Network is now offering the newest COVID-19 booster shot.



“We are in a place with our COVID-19 vaccines where we know that there are definitely some patient populations that are going to continue to benefit from getting booster doses.” Said Dr. Amy Slenker, Chief of Infectious Diseases for LVHN.



The CDC reports, the new booster looks to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death if you contract COVID-19.



Dr. Slenker says it can greatly benefit numerous age groups, people with compromised immune systems and much more.



“We are trying to be prepared, trying to protect the population that we think is highest risk to have severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection.” She said.



Newswatch 16 asked people in Scranton if they planned to get the new booster.



“I think it's really good. I plan to get another one.” Said Cheryl Kinsey.



“I think it cuts down on the risk.” Said Michael Tamcho.



Tamcho said he’s had some of the COVID-19 boosters in the past. He thinks a new booster could be beneficial, but it's not on the top of his priority list.



“The boosters are helpful, but I haven't gotten one since the last one. I'm not sure yet.” He said.

For Michael Mazzo, another booster shot is not something he says is necessary in his life right now.



“If I was in an area where I thought I was going to be exposed a lot I would probably get it, but I personally don't feel like I'm going to be exposed at that leave so I don’t think I will get it.” Said Mazzo.

To get the latest COVID-19 booster through Lehigh Valley Health Network, patients can call their doctor's office directly, or send them a message through their myLVHN patient portal. Vaccines will be available by appointment only. You can also call 888-402- LVHN (5846) with any scheduling questions.







