Nurses call for action after they say pandemic exposed systemic health care issues

Heading into National Nurses Week, some in Harrisburg are reflecting on the more than a year they've spent on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some nurses in Harrisburg gathered to reflect upon those that have been lost and the more than a year they've spent on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

1,000 white roses were laid on the State Capitol steps on Monday -- one for every 26 lives lost in the pandemic.

As we head into National Nurses Week, some say that long-standing failures of our healthcare system were exposed due to the pandemic.

Some nurses say that the passage of a pair of bills, known as the Patient Safety Act, would help create systemic changes to healthcare.

Part of that legislation would mandate a unit-specific nurse-to-patient staffing ration, along with the establishment of safe-staffing communities.