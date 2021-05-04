Nurses call for action after they say pandemic exposed systemic health care issues

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some nurses in Harrisburg gathered to reflect upon those that have been lost and the more than a year they've spent on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
1,000 white roses were laid on the State Capitol steps on Monday -- one for every 26 lives lost in the pandemic.
As we head into National Nurses Week, some say that long-standing failures of our healthcare system were exposed due to the pandemic.
Some nurses say that the passage of a pair of bills, known as the Patient Safety Act, would help create systemic changes to healthcare.
Part of that legislation would mandate a unit-specific nurse-to-patient staffing ration, along with the establishment of safe-staffing communities.
The Pennsylvania Medical Society says they support the efforts to ensure that patients have a full team of health care providers.