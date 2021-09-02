Mosquito samples collected at various York County locations test positive for West Nile Virus

The samples were collected in the city of York, Dover borough, Dover Township, East Manchester Township, Manchester Township, and Springettsbury Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Mosquito samples taken at multiple locations recently by the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday.

Additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control is being performed as necessary by the Mosquito Surveillance Program and PA Department of Environmental Protection in each municipality, the DEP said.

"We recommend residents be proactive by inspecting their yards and take a few minutes to clean up and reduce yard clutter," the DEP said. "Residents may also purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellent products from most home and garden centers. Performing a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns."

Mosquito surveillance in York County indicates that the most common mosquito species in residential areas come from standing or stagnant water and artificial containers left behind by humans, the DEP said.

"Artificial containers can be something small, like a bottle cap, to sometimes as large as a swimming pool," the DEP said. "Additional containers such as tires, buckets and tarps are preferred by mosquitoes because other predators found in nature, which would prey on mosquito larvae, are not present.

"During periods of drought, these containers continue to hold water and produce mosquitoes. One bucket or tire in someone’s backyard can produce hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes in a year."

From May to October, the DEP said, mosquitoes can complete their life cycle within five to seven days.

Residents are advised to use repellents containing DEET while outside, according to the DEP. For those who don't like to use repellents, the DEP recommends taking a fan outside, because mosquitos don't like the wind and fans can help keep them away.

"As a last resort, residents can purchase insecticides from garden centers and hardware stores to spray in their own yard, but need to be sure to follow the label instructions," the DEP said.