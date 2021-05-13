Improving your mental and physical health during Women's Health Week | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 Morning News on May 13 to discuss the importance of taking care of your health as a whole.

YORK, Pa. — Women's Health Week runs through May 15, and Life Coach Liz Reihm took the opportunity to discuss the importance of taking care of your mental health, as well as your physical health during this month's "Coaching You," segment.

She said that in order to properly care for yourself, you have to prioritize your health needs. A good tactic, she said, is breaking your needs into categories: mental, physical, and spiritual. Then, rank your overall health in these categories on a scale of 1 to 10. The need with the lowest score is what you should focus on improving.

Reihm also suggested a few small changes that could be implemented in order to slowly start improving your health.

To view the whole interview, check out the clip above.