York and Adams County coaches, parents to learn about student athlete mental health

Organizers will host a symposium on student athlete mental health for parents and coaches in York and Adams County on Aug. 27.

YORK, Pa. — The York Adams Interscholastic Athletic Associations (YAIAA) and several other organizations will host a symposium to help parents and coaches better understand student athletes' mental health next weekend.

Organizers say the gathering aims to bring awareness, support, education and resources to students, coaches and the community.

"The idea of what we're trying to do through mental health and athletics is create a culture and climate on and off the field through coaches and parents where kids really feel safe and supported to be who they are, and if they aren't doing okay that they have a space to go to be able to ask for this help that they might need," Miranda Jenkins, a social worker and the head coach of men's and women's swimming at York Suburban, said.

Coordinators believe that having open, honest conversations with children and teens about mental health is essential to helping them thrive and recognizing the warning signs and triggers of poor mental health.

Student athletes especially tend to struggle with mental health from juggling all of their responsibilities such as school, practice, work, friends and family. Their sport itself can also contribute heavily to stress.

"Performance anxiety is huge, and a lot of young people look at their value through how they perform on the field or how they perform in a school setting or how they perform with their family," Jenkins said.

Social media can create even more pressure and anxiety for students athletes as they compete for attention and opportunities.

In order to focus the information presented at the symposium, two sessions will be held: one for parents and one for coaches.

Organizers will attempt to help parents understand and have conversations with their kids about their mental health. There will also be a student panel to talk about their experiences with mental health.

On the other hand, the coaches' session will be concerned with how to build good relationships with players and create a healthy climate in locker rooms and on the fields.

The event will also have a Wellness Fair with local providers to give information on mental health services available in the area.

Registration is not required and the symposium is free to attend.

The symposium will take place on Aug. 27. It kicks off with the Wellness Fair at 5:30 p.m., with the coaches' session following at 6 p.m. and the parents' session beginning at 7 p.m. Each session is slated to last an hour, and the fair will go until 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at York College of Pennsylvania in the Willman Business Center’s Weinstock Lecture Hall, located at 441 Country Club Road in York.