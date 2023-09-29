Tips to know if nervous about joining a fitness class | FitMinute

The only thing we don't want our fears transitioning to is the gym!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — October is basically here and many may be getting into the spirit of ghouls, goblins and the scares that go with them! The only thing we don't want our fears transitioning to is the gym!

Susannah Gillespie, personal trainer at the York JCC, agrees especially when it comes to attending a group fitness class.

“We don’t want to spook ourselves out of our best fitness selves, so we are going to give you three tips today that will get you ready to jump into group fitness without any fear whatsoever,” Gillespie said.

When deciding that you may want to go to a workout class, anxiety can build, especially if it is the first time you are trying it out. Gillespie also says that even looking at the schedule can be overwhelming.

“One of the best strategies you can do is some preparation ahead of time,” Gillespie said.

Three FOX43 FitMinute tips to try:

Research the class ahead of time

Arrive earlier than the scheduled time

Find a gym buddy

Gillespie says that sometimes reading the description of a class isn't enough. Asking trainers ahead of time, taking a look at the class from outside the doors, or taking a look online can really clear up any confusion about what you're signing up for.

"Biggest fear in life is not knowing what to expect, so get prepared,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie also explains that going 10 to 15 minutes ahead of start time can make the class more enjoyable, and can help to relax some nerves. Within that time you can meet other people who are taking the class, or the trainer, and ask any questions you may have. It'll also give time for extra setup for classes where additional weights or a mat is required.

Lastly, she says finding a consistent gym buddy or friend can also really help. You both could be new together, or that friend could be someone who already attends the class. Regardless, having someone you know can make all the difference and cut down on any concerns ahead of start time. They can also motivate you to keep going to the class!

"Another option to always think about is every class is for everybody. You can be in a wheelchair and take ZUMBA and still love it. You never have to do anything [or any move] that you don’t want to, so you can get over that fear," Gillespie said.

This also means that there is zero judgment when taking control of modifications if the gymgoer needs it during the class. Gillespie says that all that matters is that you are participating and taking the workout time, for you!