Partner workouts with Fit by Kim in York

Have you ever felt like your gym experience may be enhanced by going with a buddy? Well, do we have the workout for you!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43 takes personal training to the next level by adding a partner to the workout.

Fit by Kim is a circuit-based training routine with a different workout every single day.

"I think the reason people give up on working is because it gets boring. It's a routine and it's like the same thing all the time," said Kim Dowling, the founder of Fit by Kim.

Each day is designated for a specific muscle group, training type, or goal to achieve, with the added bonus of working alongside a partner.

"They will push each other, like if it's a partner and the one is struggling. It's like 'Hey, come on, you got it, you got it. Let's go let's go' so I like that the women have become a sisterhood. They encourage each other," Dowling said.

The week's schedule oftentimes looks a little like this:

Monday - Full Body

- Full Body Tuesday - Lower Body (legs and glute focus)

- Lower Body (legs and glute focus) Wednesday - Full Body and HITT/Cardio finisher

- Full Body and HITT/Cardio finisher Thursday - Upper Body and Core

- Upper Body and Core Friday - Full Body with heavier weights (Goal to personal record)

Clients rave about the program and say that it helps them stay consistent and hold each other accountable.

"I know with my partner, I know she's counting on me to be here, and you know, I am counting on her to be here," said Christina Bowie, a client of Fit by Kim.

"I find that my partner [Bowie] challenges me and I challenge her, so we kind of just stick it out and push through together," said April Gordils, another client of Fit by Kim.

Christina and April workout together six days a week at Fit by Kim, and have noticed a difference when comparing the environment to exercising alone.

"I now can say that I've been doing it for a year and a half, going on two, and I feel better than I ever did. I found pieces of me that were never there," Gordils said.

"I'm going to make sure I show up, and it's totally worth it at the end because I feel good on the inside, and I look good on the outside," Bowie said.

They also say additional benefits include a positive community and picture and video progress updates, and even though they are in a group setting, they still feel like they are 'one on one' with Dowling, their trainer.

Dowling also offers large group sessions, as well as private one on one training.