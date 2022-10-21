'Owning My Blackness’ organization takes extra steps to inform public about race, gender, and mental health

An organization on the York College Campus is working to educate, advocate, and evaluate Black students and community members in the area.

YORK, Pa. — An organization on the York College campus called Owning My Blackness is working to educate, advocate, and elevate Black students and community members in the area. Two events will take place over the weekend where public insight is being sought by organizers.

"Black Boy Joy" is one of the events where discussions about mental health, what it means to be a man today, and how resources could be provided throughout the campus and the community will be discussed.

"Girl Get Up" is the second event where mental health will also be discussed and how women feel their image is viewed by a societal eye.

“Especially with the pandemic the last few years, a lot of people have been struggling with their mental health and not knowing the resources around them and I think it’s very important that we focus on mental health, especially with college students and the stress and pressure they’re under,” Sarah Goodman, one of the organizers told FOX43.

Organizers are asking for the public to attend both events on campus so the conversation can go beyond the campus walls. Those in attendance will also get access to resources for mental health throughout the community.

“I think it’s very important to engage with the community, especially being on a college campus...we have to be educated...and let people know the differences and the commonalities we share,” Goodman went on.

"Black Boy Joy" will take place at the Wolf Hall Building inside of DeMeester Recital Hall on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

"Girl Get Up" will take place at the Wilman Business Center in the Weinstock Lecture Hall on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.