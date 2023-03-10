NAMI, UPMC partner for annual Mental Health Awareness Walk, new support groups

The York-Adams chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will partner with UPMC Memorial Hospital on Oct. 7 for the annual Mental Health Awareness Walk.

YORK, Pa. — Mental health advocates in York will have the chance to strut their stuff this weekend.

The York-Adams chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will partner with UPMC Memorial Hospital on Oct. 7 for the 14th annual Mental Health Awareness Walk. The event will benefit people in the area who are living with a mental health condition and their families.

NAMI offers mental health education, support and advocacy to the community, and this weekend will be no different.

"One of the nice things about what we do is that I get to hear on a day-to-day basis those families that will call into the office or talk to us and say, 'I didn't know you were hear to help me,'" Desiree Irvin, executive director, said. "And so this walk will really help the community to know where we're at. They can come out, ask questions, educate themselves on mental health and know that we are here for them locally in the community."

Two new support groups were also born from NAMI and UPMC's partnership. UPMC cancer patients will have the opportunity to attend a mental health support group with NAMI the second Wednesday of each month, and a mental health support group that meets the third Wednesday of each month will be open to the community at large.

"We work with local businesses, we work with nonprofits, we work with families who have a loved one living with mental health and we help them to really understand the diagnosis, understand how to communicate better with their loved one, and just improve, because mental health does affect the whole family," Irvin said. "So we're there to support them as well."