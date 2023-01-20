Minds Matter Harrisburg kicks off 4th annual workshop to support African American women's mental health

During the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to connect with an African American healthcare provider and discuss mental and physical health.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The fourth annual Minds Matter Harrisburg event will kick off this Saturday with a virtual workshop.

Black Girl Health Foundation partnered with the Dauphin County Library System and the National Network of Libraries of Medicine to connect and provide African American women with resources.

“The purpose of this workshop series is to spread more awareness about mental health and the signs and the symptoms…and normalize getting therapy,” said Porcha Grisby, executive director and founder of Black Girl Health Foundation.

During the workshop, conversations about mental, physical and overall health will be had with a number of expert panelists. Participants will also have the opportunity to connect to a healthcare provider who is African American.

“So not only do we have a mental health therapist, but we also have health coaches, naturopathic doctors who are Black and served people in the Pennsylvania area,” said Grisby. “We have all sorts of health professionals that are near them so they can seek help to help improve their quality of life.”

Grisby said that connecting residents to African American doctors is important because many African Americans distrust the medical field. She says there is a cultural connection between a Black doctor and a Black patient because they share the same background.

“We want people to feel comfortable about getting care and that’s what Black Girl Health Foundation does,” said Grisby.

The virtual conference will take place on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. An in-person workshop will also take place on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the East Share Area Library, located at 4501 Ethel Street, Harrisburg.