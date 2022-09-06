Mental health in the wake of mass shootings | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm spoke about how to speak to children about mass shootings, how to make them feel safe, and how to deal with anxiety as a parent.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the country dealing with back-to-back mass shootings in recent weeks, it can be hard to know how to move forward as a nation.

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on June 9 to discuss how to take care of yourself mentally in the wake of several mass shootings.

She also spoke about how to speak to children about mass shootings, how to make them feel safe, and how to deal with anxiety as a parent.

Reihm also discussed some warning signs to look out for.

