Learn to swim at any age with Coach Chris Confidence

Interested in trying something new or learning a new skill when in the water? This class is the one for you!

“Water safety is the main thing that we teach, but when we get started, you know, we are out of breath and our heart rates are increased and it’s exercise too,” said Marybeth Quirin, an instructor of three years at CCC.

These swimming sessions are ‘one-on-one' with a Coach Chris Confidence teacher trained to keep people safe in the water.

The classes can vary, based on the interests and skill level of the client.

“They will work with you as per your needs, you learn swimming. But again, make you comfortable that you don’t get into any other major body issues or health issues,” said Vaishali Shah, CCC Client.

Some students start because they want to get stronger in the water or learn a specific stroke, others say they want to conquer a fear.

“I grew up being afraid of the water. So, when I hit the big 4-0, I thought what is something that has always piqued my interest but I’ve been too afraid to do it, and I thought that this would be something to do,” said Monika Singh, a CCC Client.

Singh was introduced to the CCC team by taking her own kids to their lessons.

“It got me thinking, like, ‘Well, if they are in the water why can’t I be in the water too?" Singh explained.

Through the program, she was able to go from firmly holding on to the instructor during her first couple of classes, to now fully swimming on her own.

“It’s helped me with like my own self-esteem, and my confidence. Having passed my swim test rather recently, it has really made me think ‘So every birthday that passes by, I think 'What’s my goal this year?''” Singh said.

Classes are available year-round for children and adults, and they are already starting to book this fall.

If you are interested in becoming a swim teacher, CCC is looking for compassionate people who love the water and working with people to join the team.

"Go, swim, fulfill your dreams and it never hurts to learn at any age,” Shah said.