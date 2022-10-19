Lawmakers convene at state capitol to discuss youth mental health in rural schools

A panel of experts, lawmakers, and school district representatives will convene at the state capitol today to address mental health in rural Pennsylvania schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A panel of experts, lawmakers, school district representatives, and more will convene at the state capitol today to address mental health in rural Pennsylvania schools. Guests who are on the agenda to speak range from superintendents, health experts, senators, and more.

The Center for Rural Pennsylvania members will be at the hearing to conduct presentations of data and statistics regarding students' mental health.

Senator Gene Yaw, Chair of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, said he’s looking forward to working with experts to address concerns on mental health in Pennsylvania.

Senator Yaw said one goal he’d like to see come out of the meeting today is providing necessary resources and services to families in rural areas that don't typically have access to such things.

“I think that the number of psychologists per 100,000 people in rural Pennsylvania is 18," he said. "In urban Pennsylvania, it's like 48. Basically, there's three times the number of services available from psychologists."

Senator Yaw says Pennsylvania school districts received funding for mental health and safety for the 2022-23 school year. He’s hoping that the money will provide additional resources inside schools to help with mental health.

“[I'm] interested in seeing what the comments are about how that money is going to be spent, what say some of these school districts have in what they can do with it,” Senator Yaw added.