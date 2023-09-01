DMVA reminds veterans that help is just a call, text or chat away

Veterans in crisis or people concerned about a loved one can access free, confidential support 24/7 via phone, text or online chats.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is recognizing National Suicide Prevention Month by reminding veterans that they are not alone.

Veterans in crisis or people concerned about a loved one can access free, confidential support 24/7 by calling the Veteran Crisis Line at 988 and then pressing 1, sending a text message to 838255, or chatting online.

“One veteran suicide a day is too many, and the national average of 17 a day is alarming. We need to focus all our resources on assisting our veterans in crisis,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “If you are a veteran facing a difficult time, you are not alone – DMVA can assist with a network of resources to guide you through life’s challenges. Please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Another resource available to veterans facing challenging times is DMVA’s PA VETConnect, an outreach program that enables the DMVA to concentrate services from within communities where veterans live. This initiative allows the DMVA to utilize community-based providers to fill gaps in services for homelessness, employment, mental health, addiction and more, organizers said. More information can be found here.

The Veterans Administration (VA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) continue to partner to reduce suicide. The VA/SAMHSA Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among our Service Members, Veterans and their Families has been a great success in bringing awareness to this public health crisis, veterans organizations said.