Combat the fear of heavy weight lifting | FitMinute

Heavy weights are nothing to be afraid of.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A common fear that can come up when building a consistent gym regime is implementing heavy weightlifting routines.

That's why trainers at the York JCC are here to explain ways to keep you safe when lifting heavy, in this week's FOX43 FitMinute.

Megan Anderson, fitness center coordinator and coach at the York JCC, says that it's important to challenge yourself when it comes to adding weight to the barbell or dumbells, as a gym-goer strives for specific fitness goals.

“Especially when it comes to women, there is no fear about lifting heavy weights. It's not going to make you bulky, it’s actually going to make you lean and toned and that’s what a lot of women are looking for to get that lean-toned look,” Anderson said.

Heavy weightlifting can depend on the person and fitness level, so what Anderson says to look for is your personal "one-rep max". A one-rep max means utilizing the heaviest weight your body can handle while using the proper form for whatever exercise you choose to do. Also, as the name states, you should only be able to do one repetition.

She also reminds, us that this isn't something performed on a whim. To progress properly, you'll want to create your gym routine and add slowly, so as to not harm the body.

“Do it progressively. Find a starting weight, and every week go up about 5 pounds or so to challenge yourself,” Anderson said.

It's also important to have a little help on these heavy-lifting days.

"You want to make sure that you have somebody in the gym that can spot you. So if you have fitness center staff around where they can spot you and make sure you are safe ask them or if you know a familiar face ask them as well,” Anderson said.

This will help to eliminate risks, and also can be a support system to get you over the finish line!

Anderson says that if you are looking to ‘max out’ wait 6 to 8 weeks between "one rep max" days to allow the body to reset in between. It's important that one doesn't overdo it when it comes to workouts like these, and to balance it out with lighter workouts or cardio days.