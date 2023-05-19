Title Boxing Club in Camp Hill knocks out mental health stigma

Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Title Boxing Club is hosting a Knockout Stigma Day tomorrow to raise awareness about mental health.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Title Boxing Club in Camp Hill is hosting a Knockout Stigma Day tomorrow to raise awareness about mental health.

The event helps start the conversation with people who may be afraid to speak up. It also provides funds to the nonprofit organization Bring Change to Mind.

Jonny Harvison, coach at Title Boxing Club Camp Hill, said he has firsthand experience with mental health illnesses. He said there are some misconceptions about people who are labeled with mental health illnesses.

“Me coming from the veteran community, some friends of mine who have been diagnosed with PTSD have been labeled with ‘they may be dangerous’ or that they’re an outcast,” said Harvison.

Harvison says no matter what you’re going through, boxers are able to bring it into Title Boxing and take it out on the bag.

Bring Change to Mind was founded by actress Glenn Close. The nonprofit is dedicated to raising awareness, understanding and empathy through campaigns and youth programs that encourage conversations about mental health throughout May and leading up to Knockout Stigma Day.

“It’s great to have everyone here for not only the benefits but the mental health benefits,” said Andrea Primo, a member at Title Boxing Club Camp Hill.

Primo said regardless of the stress you’re going through, you can go into the gym and take it out on the bag, which is why she joined. Each class is taught in a group format, but an instructor walks around to provide individual coaching. Primo said these group formats help facilitate conversations because they’re more of a community.

“It’s about approaching somebody and asking a simple question like ‘how are you?’ can change somebody's day,” said Primo.