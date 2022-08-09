x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mental Health

Helping kids transition back to school | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Sept. 8 to discuss how parents can help their children make the transition into a new school year more seamlessly.

More Videos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The school year has officially started for thousands of children across Central Pa., and for parents, it's a milestone as well, with tasks of their own to complete. 

This is why Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Sept. 8 to discuss how parents can help their children make the transition into a new school year more seamlessly, while taking care of their own mental health. 

Reihm discussed navigating transitions such as empty nest syndrome and a new season of life, as well as managing anxiety, stress, and uncertainty. 

To hear more of her tips, check out the full interview above.

If you'd like to ask Reihm a question, you can email her or visit her Facebook page. Your question might even be featured on air! 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out