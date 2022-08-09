Helping kids transition back to school | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Sept. 8 to discuss how parents can help their children make the transition into a new school year more seamlessly.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The school year has officially started for thousands of children across Central Pa., and for parents, it's a milestone as well, with tasks of their own to complete.

This is why Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Sept. 8 to discuss how parents can help their children make the transition into a new school year more seamlessly, while taking care of their own mental health.

Reihm discussed navigating transitions such as empty nest syndrome and a new season of life, as well as managing anxiety, stress, and uncertainty.

To hear more of her tips, check out the full interview above.