Helping kids transition back to school | Coaching You

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The school year has officially started for thousands of children across Central Pa., and for parents, it's a milestone as well, with tasks of their own to complete.
This is why Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Sept. 8 to discuss how parents can help their children make the transition into a new school year more seamlessly, while taking care of their own mental health.
Reihm discussed navigating transitions such as empty nest syndrome and a new season of life, as well as managing anxiety, stress, and uncertainty.
To hear more of her tips, check out the full interview above.
If you'd like to ask Reihm a question, you can email her or visit her Facebook page. Your question might even be featured on air!