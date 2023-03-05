From anxiety to substance-use disorder, here's a list of mental health resources in South Central Pa.

There are a number of South Central Pa. organizations that offer resources and assistance for those in dealing with a mental health issue or a crisis.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, several community organizations in Central Pa. can offer vital support and guidance.

That help can also take numerous different forms, and you can tailor your mental health care to whatever method feels most comfortable.

For example, if you ever experience a mental health crisis in which you need immediate attention, several local hotlines and text lines are open 24/7 with trained counselors staffing them to offer assistance.

However, Central Pa. organizations also offer one-on-one counseling and therapy sessions both in-person and online for those who may be struggling with long-term mental health issues. This method can also be beneficial for those who want to develop a personal relationship with their mental health care provider.

Many mental health providers offer support group programs as well, where people who struggle with similar issues can come together and discuss them together with an expert.

Below is a list of county-by-county mental health resources for both mental health crises and ongoing issues. Although this list focuses on local resources, the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is always an outlet to keep in mind if you or someone you know needs immediate suicide-specific counsel and support.

The organization hosts both call and text lines, each staffed 24 hours per day.

Call line: 988

Text line: Text "HOME" to 741741

If you are in the middle of a mental health crisis and need immediate attention, people are also urged to visit an area emergency room to seek medical care.

Phone - 1-800-662-HELP(4357)

Pennsylvania Resources

Phone: (717) 885-9161

info@preventsuicidepa.org

Our mission: To support those who are affected by suicide, provide education, awareness, and understanding by collaborating with the community to prevent suicide, and reduce the stigma associated with suicide.

Phone - York: (717) 699-7581, Lemoyne: (717) 695-6253, Millersburg: (717) 699-7581

justfortodayrsinc@gmail.com

JFT Recovery and Veterans Support Services is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization devoted to offering our community safe, structured and compassionate services. We provide many services and resources through our programs. Programs and services include: Warm Handoff Program, Recovery and Reentry, Veterans Program, Housing Program, Education/Vocation/Job Training Program, Training Academy, food banks, clothing closets, hygiene hub and coffee shops for Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin, York, and Adams counties.

Adams County

Adams County Crisis Hotlines

Adams Hanover Counseling Crisis Information Referral Hotline: (717) 632-4900

WellSpan Behavioral Health Crisis Intervention Hotline: (800) 673-2496

Adams County Mental and Behavioral Health Providers

Click here for a link to a comprehensive list of Adams County's community provided mental health services, including outpatient mental health, psychiatric rehabilitation, family based mental health, crisis intervention and community support programs.

Phone: (866) 840-7036

WellSpan Philhaven is committed to finding ways to provide services for you and your family members during this difficult time. We are working on virtual options to minimize disruptions to schedules while acknowledging the need for social distancing. Safety for our patients, family and staff are of utmost importance.

Phone: (717) 848-3784

140 Roosevelt Avenue # 105 York, PA 17401

info@namiyorkadams.org

NAMI York-Adams Counties PA is an affiliate office working under the direction of our state office – NAMI Keystone. Through this joint partnership we are able to access many state resources and schedule state training’s for members who would like to take the next step in their recovery process and mentor/peer lead our programs.

Phone: (717) 334-9111

44 S. Franklin Street, Gettysburg PA 17325

TrueNorth Wellness Services is a trauma-informed care agency that has been providing our communities with Counseling Services, Residential Services, Autism Services, Emergency Crisis Services, and Education and Prevention programs for more than 40 years.

Cumberland County

Cumberland County Crisis Hotlines

Phone: 717.763.2222 (Camp Hill area) or 717.243.6005 (Carlisle area) or 866.350.HELP (all other areas)

Cumberland/Perry Warm Line

Phone: 1-877-243-7153

Merakey Star Center Warm Line is a toll free peer support telephone service for people with mental health concerns or issues who reside in Cumberland and Perry counties. Non-crisis calls only. Not an information or referral service.

Carlisle Regional Medical Center: Emergency Room: 45 Spring Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013

Holy Spirit Hospital: Emergency Room: 503 N. 21st Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Walk-in crisis service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, providing face-to-face contact for a person in crisis or a person seeking assistance for a person in crisis. Services include assessment and evaluation, information and referral, crisis counseling, crisis resolution, resource coordination, and emergency psychiatric and medical consultation.

Phone: (717) 240-6320

Email: PULSETaskForce@yahoo.com

253 Penrose Place, Carlisle, PA 17013

"Our Mission is to Prevent Unnecessary Loss Though Suicide Education as well as support those affected by suicide in Cumberland and Perry County, Pennsylvania. We meet on the third Tuesday of every month."

Phone: 717-302-8402 (Education and Outreach coordinator)

3 Walnut St. Suite 200, Lemoyne 17043

The Highmark Caring Place is a family-centered, child-focused, peer support program. With the focus on children, every aspect of the program is designed with the needs of children and teens in mind. It is family-centered because when a family member dies the whole family grieves, and therefore the whole family needs support. As a peer support program, the Caring Place provides an environment where children, teens and adults can receive support from others their own ages who are going through very similar experiences. The Caring Place doesn't provide therapy or counseling; instead children and teens come together with others their age.

Phone: (717) 795-0330 or 1-866-700-6868

Office at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Carlisle – counseling on a sliding scale fee & accept an access card.

Since the 1970s, Diakon Family Life Services has met the mental-health needs of people through quality, compassionate counseling, family-based mental-health services, and specialized programs including addictions counseling, trauma-focused therapy, public school-based services and SPIN, a service designed to assist children and youths who have problematic sexual behaviors.

Phone: 717-620-9580

P.O. Box 527, Carlisle PA 17013

nami.cp.pa@gmail.com

The families and members of NAMI Cumberland and Perry Counties, PA are here to help! We offer understanding to anyone concerned about mental illnesses and the treatment of mental illness.

Dauphin County

Phone: (717) 232-7511

Toll free phone: 1-888-596-4447

Walk in at 100 Chestnut Street, Harrisburg PA 17101

Persons experiencing any type of crisis or traumatic event which causes them emotional or behavioral distress, a change in their daily routine, or inability to care for themselves due to a possible mental illness or emotional disturbance may call any time or any day 24 hours and 7 days a week, to speak with a crisis worker, walk-in, or request a mobile outreach service. Many contacts are made by family and neighbors concerned that a person may need assistance. There is no fee for Crisis Intervention Services. Crisis can also provide information and referrals to many human service programs in Dauphin County.

Phone: (717) 232-8761

Primary office: 1100 South Cameron Street, Harrisburg PA 17104

CMU, a private-non-profit agency, is the gateway to the public funded County mental health system in Dauphin County. The CMU determines eligibility and mental health service needs.

At the CMU, an intake appointment gets you registered and enrolled in the system. The CMU staff offers an assessment of your needs, financial eligibility, and planning of services to meet your needs. CMU offers walk-in intakes Mondays through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at their primary office.

Phone: (717) 657-2080

5351C Jaycee Ave. Ste. 1, Harrisburg PA 17112

Franklin County

Franklin County Crisis Hotline

Phone: 717-264-2555 or 1-866-918-2555

Phone: (717) 264-5387 or 800-841-3593

425 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg PA 17202

The Franklin/Fulton County Mental Health Program provides services to Franklin/Fulton County adults with severe and persistent mental illness and children who have a mental health diagnosis or who are at risk of developing a mental illness.

Franklin County Community Provided Mental Health Services

Click here for a link to a comprehensive list of Franklin County's community provided mental health services, including outpatient mental health, psychiatric rehabilitation, family based mental health, crisis intervention and community support programs.

Juniata County

Juniata Valley Crisis Line

Phone: 800-929-9583

Telephone and mobile crisis intervention 24/7

New Ray of Hope Support Groups

(717) 248-1011

East Third Street, Lewistown PA 17044

Brighter Visions Counseling Support Groups

(717) 242-1428

27 North Brown Street, Lewistown PA 17044

(717) 242-0351

100 East Market Street, Lewistown PA 17044

Providing case management services to adults with serious mental illness or children and adolescents with serious emotional disturbance.

(717) 248-8540

25 Rothermel Drive, Yeagertown PA 17099

Lancaster County

Lancaster County Crisis Line

Phone: (717) 544-3820

Email: letstalk@livewelllancaster.org

Let’s Talk, Lancaster is dedicated to improving mental health and well-being in Lancaster County. Our vision is a vibrant Lancaster Community that promotes and supports an environment where people live mentally healthy lives.

Phone: (717) 560-3782

802 New Holland Ave Suite 100

LG Health offers compassionate care including counseling, psychiatry, and addiction services.

Phone: (717) 397-7461

245 Butler Avenue, Suite 204 Lancaster PA 17601

Our mission is partnering to create a responsive, compassionate community and to eliminate suicide through education, advocacy, and support. Together, we envision a community free of the stigma associated with suicide and mental illness that is supportive of all those affected by suicide.

Phone: (717) 208-6417

admissions@blueprintsrecovery.com

Our program is uniquely designed to treat the whole person – body, mind and spirit – and we do everything we can to ensure clients resume vital places in the lives of their families and communities. We believe in recovery, and we work every day to maintain an environment of enlightenment, education and self-awareness. Our model is simple. It’s about compassionate care, without compromise.

Lebanon County

Lebanon County Crisis Line

Phone: (717) 274-3363

Phone: (717) 274-3415

The Lebanon County MH/ID/EI (Mental Health/Intellectual Disability/Early Intervention) program provides funding and administrative oversight for services in our community that support people and their families living with serious and persistent mental illness, children and adolescents with a mental health diagnosis, individuals with intellectual disability, individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and children birth to age three (3) for early intervention services. Through an intake process, a person’s eligibility for services and funding is determined and referrals are made to appropriate programs that correspond to service needs.

Lebanon County CASSP (Child and Adolescent Service System Program)

Phone: (717) 274-3415

220 East Lehman Street, Lebanon PA 17046

CASSP is a comprehensive mental health service system for children, adolescents and their families. These services are planned collaboratively with the child’s or adolescent’s family, the mental health system, the school and other agencies. CASSP also gives technical assistance to provider agencies on state-of-the-art mental health services for children and adolescents, supports best practice and assists in communication among all those who serve children in Pennsylvania.

Phone: (717) 272-3291

728 Walnut Street, Lebanon PA 17042

Halcyon provides social rehabilitation to those, 18 years of age and older, with serious and persistent mental illness. These services assist individuals on their personal journey of recovery to develop a greater sense of self-concept, sense of responsibility, independence, interdependent social competencies and community integration, as they receive the support of recovering peers

Lebanon County Community Provided Mental Health Services

Click here for a link to a comprehensive list of Lebanon County's community provided mental health services, including outpatient mental health, psychiatric rehabilitation, family based mental health, crisis intervention and community support programs.

Mifflin County

Mifflin County Community Provided Mental Health Services

Click here for a link to a comprehensive list of Mifflin County's community provided mental health services, including outpatient mental health, psychiatric rehabilitation, family based mental health, crisis intervention and community support programs.

Perry County

York County

York County Crisis Hotlines

Phone: (717) 851-5320

24/7 Wellspan Behavioral Health at York Hospital Hotline for psychiatric emergencies: 717-851-5320

Phone: (717) 843-0800

1195 Roosevelt Ave., York PA 17404

Phone: (717) 632-4900

625 W. Elm Ave., Hanover PA 17331

33 Frederick St., Hanover PA 17331

Phone: (717) 235-0199

73 E. Forrest Ave. Suite 340, Shrewsbury, PA 17361

Phone: (717) 848-3784

140 Roosevelt Avenue # 105 York, PA 17401

info@namiyorkadams.org

