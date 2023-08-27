10th Annual Nicole Conway Volleyball Tournament honors those lost to mental health illness and addiction

Blueprints For Addiction Recovery encourages people struggling with addiction or mental health illness to reach out and get help.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Blueprints For Addiction Recovery celebrated the transformational power of recovery with the organization's 10th Annual Nicole Conway Memorial Volleyball Tournament.

The event honors Nicole Conway who had a mental health illness and substance use disorder.

Blueprints For Addiction Recovery founder and CEO Christopher Dreisbach hopes the event inspires other people struggling with addiction or mental health illness to reach out and get help.

"Today is a celebration of the fact that recovery is real and you don't have to struggle, so if you are struggling right now, please reach out, feel no shame, come join the strength of this awesome recovery community because we want you."