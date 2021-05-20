Equine assistance psychotherapy program in York County helped save a veteran's life

“We try to get them in right away because it’s important that when they’re ready, we have that spot open for them," said Williams.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's not your traditional form of therapy. 'Equiteam Support Services' helps clients deal with mental health in a unique outdoor environment with horses.

“They are non-judgmental, they allow us to be in their space, they reflect back to what we do and how we feel. Sometimes you’ll have a lot of anxiety and the horse will start being anxious," said the Executive Director of Equiteam Support Services, Ellie Williams.

She says this program works because horses are like us, and we humanize our animals.

“The equine therapy, I know it works... it is so powerful and it’s just different than sitting in an office and talking about your feelings," explained Williams.

The non-profit organization in York County provides equine assistance psychotherapy to at risk youth, families in need, veterans, and military personnel. From behavioral instability, to anxiety, child abuse, trauma, and combat trauma -- their programs are mental health based and 100% on the ground.

Being able to come to an environment and feel safe, to be able to process those challenges, is so powerful Williams said. Interaction with the horses helps the clients with support from them while working through the trauma and difficulties in their lives, Williams explained.

One of their newest programs is for military veterans, who are often hesitant to ask for help.

“We try to get them in right away because it’s important that when they’re ready, we have that spot open for them," said Williams when talking about getting veterans the help they need.

That includes Carlos Rivera, who was deployed twice -- and served in the United States Army from 2007 until 2014. He said it's a battle for veterans to seek out help when they come home, but that needs to change.

“You get out and come back to everyone you knew who is still the same, and now your support system of 140 people are all gone. Nobody thinks the way you do, nobody talks the way you do... so it’s difficult as a veteran when you’re struggling to open up and tell people how you’re feeling. Nobody understands and they think you are strange," Rivera explained.

According to veterans affairs, over 1.7 million veterans received mental health services last year. Although it's moving more into the spotlight, Williams said there is still a stigma when it comes to mental health.

“It’s normal, everyone struggles it’s so important to have that acceptance. If you don’t have mental heal issues, being accepting of those who are struggling and help they find services like ours," said Williams.

Rivera said he was in a dark place when he first started equine therapy in 2018. With the help of Williams and the horses, that's all changed.

“I feel amazing. I feel great. Mental health wise I am leaps and bounds from where I was.. how I talk to myself, how I see day to day life, how I interact with people -- it’s a 100% change from where I used to be," said Rivera.

Equine therapy has an 85% success rate improving mental, emotional, and behavioral stability. Rivera said it's worth a shot to give it a try, and encourages fellow veterans to get help if they need it.

“I use that quote that Wayne Gretzky you know -- you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Basically, saying you need to give behavioral health a shot, give equine therapy a shot, you don’t know if it’s going to work. Am I saying it’s going to work for you, absolutely not.. it might not work for everyone but you’re never going to know unless you give it a shot," Rivera said.

You can learn more about Equiteam Support Services on their website.