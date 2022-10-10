Pa. senator pushing for students to receive mental health days off from school

Senator Judith Schwank of Berks County is pushing to get legislation passed that would allow students up to two excused absences for wellness days.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Senator Judith Schwank of Berks County is pushing to get legislation passed that would allow students up to two excused absences for wellness days. The bill was proposed back in April and would have to be approved by the chambers Education Committee.

Senate Bill 506, an original idea by an intern at Schwank office, would give students from grades kindergarten through 12 the option to take a day off from school and not be penalized by an unexcused absence.

Schwank says although many may think the option for elementary kids to have a mental health day is not needed, it can often break a pattern before they enter their high school years.

“That pattern of absenteeism begins when kids are in first or second or third grade, so it’s important to have those kinds of opportunities, and for parents at the very least,” explained Schwank.

She added, “Instead of writing an excuse like my mother did that ‘my daughter was ill due to a stomach ache,’ she can use the real reason; we used a day off for my daughters' mental health.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Schwank says the world is starting to recognize what mental health actually means and ways people can intervene. Senate Bill 506 says there are already a number of studies that have explored the impact of COVID-19 on student education and well-being.

One study reported that approximately 25% of their sample reported experiencing anxiety symptoms, which were positively correlated with increased concerns about academic delays, the economic effects of the pandemic, and impacts on daily life.

“The percentage of students that are saying they’re are experiencing real depression…we just have a better understanding of how important mental health is part of the whole being of a child so that too is part of why I think this legislation is important,” Schwank explained.

The two mental health days would require a note from a parent so it is not counted as a pattern of truancy. Schwank says while putting together the legislation, a deep dive into the updates of Pennsylvania truancy laws helped fine-tune Senate Bill 506.

The chambers Education Committee would have to pass the bill for it to be implemented in Pennsylvania. If it is approved, local schools would have the choice of if they would like to adopt the law into the school system.

“We need it to come out of the committee, of course, to be passed, to be discussed, and passed, and perhaps a hearing on it as well. I think this might be something that parents would become advocates for I also think that school administrators would as well because managing absenteeism as well is a big issue for them among all the other things that they need to do and they certainly care about students well-being so I’m hoping for more advocacy,” said Schwank.