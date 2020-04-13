Meditate your way through the COVID-19 pandemic

Headspace is offering teachers and school staff free access to its meditation guidance.

It can be easy to feel overwhelmed right now and maybe you've thought of meditating before and never got around to it.

One of the most popular meditation apps is offering people some guidance - for free.

Headspace is offering free access to all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff.

There are some short vides and audio links to help you unwind.

The app is allowing everyone to use a collection of content called "weathering the storm."

It's all about taking a few moments to just breathe and take a step back.

If you come across a free product that might help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, let us know!