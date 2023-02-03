Medicine ball slams | FOX43 FitMinute

Need a move that will help your cardio, strength and stress relief? This week's FOX43 FitMinute has just what you need!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — In this week's FOX43 FitMinute Ally Debicki and trainers at the York Jewish Community Center (JCC) show us a cardio and strength move called the medicine ball slam.

“The medicine ball slam is a power movement. It’s great for lower body and upper body strength because it’s a full-body movement. So you’re raising the ball up above your head, using all your leg muscle to drive the ball into the ground," said Megan Anderson, JCC fitness center coordinator and personal trainer.

Anderson says the move is also great for core stabilization and can help the gym goer blow off some steam.

Add the medicine ball slam to any style of workout, including circuit training, high-intensity interval training and strength days. Be mindful of the weight choice and the number of slams you are looking to do.

“The lighter the weight the more reps you can do, the heavier the weight the less reps I would recommend doing, just depends on your strength and how you are feeling,” said Anderson.

Depending on your fitness level, Anderson says to try doing the exercise 10 to 12 times or for 30 to 45-second timed intervals. If you are more advanced, feel free to add repetitions or time to the interval!

“Along with the type of medicine ball you are using, you want to make sure the medicine ball has sand in it versus other medicine balls that bounce really high, because you do not want to injure yourself [and] you don’t want that ball to bounce up towards your face.”

Lastly, Anderson says to take it slow until you get the form down.

“Go through it slowly bring that ball up above your head, make sure your squat form is good and then once you’re comfortable with it, you can go much faster,” said Anderson.

Give the move a try and let us know how you did!