Medical center in Cumberland County gets new way to detect cancer

Medical professionals at Hampden Medical Center are the first in the area to use a new robot-assisted system which can detect lung cancer at its earliest stages.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Penn State Health unveiled the first robotic bronchoscopy tool in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

A bronchoscope is a small fiberoptic cable used view the wind pipe and lungs.

The pulmonologists and critical care specialists at Hampden Medical Center in Cumberland County are the first in central Pennsylvania to use a new robot-assisted system which can detect lung cancer at its earliest stages.

"This is the first one in the region, Penn State Health Hamden Medical Center is the first and only facility in the region with the monarch platform robotic assisted bronchoscopy," Dr. Christopher Shaffer said. "Makes our job easier, It's better for patient outcomes and ultimately hope it improves survival and really improves the patient experience as well."