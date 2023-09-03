A look at Pa.'s changing Medicaid landscape

Officials are preparing the public for the impending changes to Medicaid, which include the removal of automatic renewal.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some individuals who remained enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are set to lose their benefits starting April 1.

Starting in 2020, the Federal Public Health Emergency Response allowed the general public to remain enrolled in the government program, even if they were to become ineligible.

Now, officials say they want to help the people impacted by the new law.

"We all know change can be hard. It can be even more difficult when it comes to something as important as your family's health. However, if you are looking for medical coverage, change does not have to be hard, and Pennie is here to help," assured Chachi Angelo, the director of external affairs for Pennie, which is Pennsylvania's official healthcare marketplace.