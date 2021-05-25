How to make a difference during National Trauma Awareness Month

Every day, the American Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations to meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions.

YORK, Pa. — May is National Trauma Awareness month. It serves as a reminder that life is unpredictable and accidents happen every day. Some require trips to the hospital and lifesaving blood transfusions. FOX43 talked to the American Red Cross to find out how you can help make a difference and save lives.

Brian Boyle was just 18 in 2004 when he was driving home from swim practice and a dump truck crashed into his car.

“Lungs collapsed, pelvis shattered, severe nerve damage to my shoulder, broken left clavicle, broken ribs,” Boyle said describing his injuries. He lost 60% of his blood, required 36 blood transfusions, and 13 plasma treatments which he received from Red Cross Donors. He was told he may never walk again.

"Luckily the support I had made all the difference,” Boyle said. He fought hard and somehow made a full recovery.

Since then, Brian has competed in 3 IRONMAN races, 7 half IRONMAN races, 8 marathons, 1 ultra-marathon, 2 half marathons, and 5 Olympic triathlons, always making sure to wear the Red Cross logo close to his heart.

“My whole life has been dedicated to the Red Cross because they were there when I needed them the most,” he said, now as an employee of the Red Cross.

According to the National Trauma Institute, traumas account for 41 million emergency department visits across the country every year. Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations to meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions.

“One car accident victim can use up to 100 units of blood," Bonnie Wolf of the American Red Cross said. She said if that doesn’t sound like a lot, consider this: The average units of blood collected from a FOX43 blood drive is around 100 units. So, an entire day of donations could end up being used to save just one person.

To help encourage more people to donate, for the entire month of May, presenting blood donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper.

If you are interested in donating, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. However, FOX43 is making it even easier for you: we are teaming up to host another community blood drive this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel York. To register, click here.

