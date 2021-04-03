Dept. of Health: Low number of flu cases in Pennsylvania this year due in part to COVID-19 safety measures

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam COVID-19 prevention and a record number of flu vaccinations this year have helped as less than 3,000 flu cases have been recorded

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Thursday that the number of flu cases in the commonwealth and across the nation have been low this season.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a press release that Pennsylvania has recorded less than 3,000 cases of the flu this season -- a stark difference from last year, when an unusually high number of 11,000 cases were recorded at this time of year.

"We can attribute the low flu activity in part to COVID-19 mitigation efforts that are also effective in preventing the flu, since the two infectious diseases spread the same way," Beam said. "In addition, a record number of individuals got their flu vaccine this season.”

Flu activity is currently low across the commonwealth, the department said. As of February 27, there have been 2,816 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and 14 flu-associated deaths statewide. There are flu cases in all 67 counties. Influenza A and B have been identified by laboratory testing.

The percent of outpatient visits associated with Influenza-Like Illness has been low and is still below the state epidemic threshold, according to the department.

A total of 37 influenza associated hospitalizations have been reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season. The full flu report can be found on the 2020-2021 flu season webpage.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Laboratories continues to test individuals for both flu and COVID-19. Only positive flu lab tests are reportable to PA-NEDSS, the department said.

However, it was reported nationally that the drop of flu cases occurred despite a sixfold increase in testing at public health labs, most of which test for influenza A and B along with COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended health care providers test patients who have COVID-19-like symptoms for both flu and COVID-19, because it is impossible to differentiate between the two viruses without testing, and patients can have both viruses at the same time.

The department said its epidemiologists continue to monitor and compare statewide flu activity with the national flu activity. The CDC reported that seasonal flu activity in the United States remains lower than usual for this time of year.

As of February 12, 2021, the CDC reported 193.7 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed in the United States. This surpassed the previous record of 174.5 million doses distributed during the 2019-20 flu season.

The flu vaccines are available in Pennsylvania as a shot for anyone 6 months or older and as a shot or nasal spray for anyone age 2 or older. Flu vaccines are available at doctor’s offices, pharmacies, local clinics or grocery stores.

A list of upcoming flu clinics can be found here.

The department said it is prepared to respond quickly should flu activity increase over the next few months.

“It is great that flu activity is so low, but this is not the time to let down our guard, rather it is a testimony to the mitigation efforts in place to slow the spread of infectious diseases,” Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky said. “If you have not already done so, please get your flu vaccine today for extra protection against the virus.

"Let’s continue to do our part to stop the spread of flu and COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing, and following all of the mitigation efforts in place.”

Flu is a contagious disease caused by the influenza virus. It attacks the nose, throat and lungs and may include the following symptoms:

Fever

Headache

Tiredness

Dry cough

Sore throat

Nasal congestion

Body aches.