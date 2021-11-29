Want to lose weight? Try these three steps | Health Smart

Many of us have fallen off the bandwagon since the pandemic began and are looking for easy ways to drop some pounds.

YORK, Pa. — Let's be honest, many of us have fallen off the bandwagon since the pandemic began when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle. Gyms closed and fast food drive-thru became the norm.

Experts say losing one to two pounds a week is recommended for the most effective long-term weight management. However, many eating plans to achieve that, leave you feeling hangry.

Thankfully, not all diets are created equal, so here are three simple ways to lose weight the healthy way.

Cut back on refined carbs

One way to lose weight quickly is to cut back on sugar and starches, or carbs.

If you choose to eat complex carbs like whole grains, you'll get more fiber, which helps keep you full, longer. A low-carb diet also helps you burn stored fat for energy instead of carbs. It can also reduce your appetite, which may lead to fewer calories.

Eat protein, healthy fats, and vegetables

Each one of your meals should include a protein source, a healthy fat source, vegetables, and a small portion of complex carbs.

The average male needs between 56 and 91 grams of protein per day. The average female, between 46 and 75 grams. High-protein diets are also said to reduce cravings up to 60%.

Move your body

Exercise is not necessary for losing weight, but it can help you lose weight more quickly. Lifting weights has particularly helpful benefits, so experts say try going to the gym 3 to 4 times a week. If you can't lift weights, try walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming.

Health experts say it's important to remember that you should always consult your doctor before trying any diet.

Meal ideas

Breakfast

Greek yogurt with berries and almonds

Smoothies with lettuce or spinach, avocado, milk, and cottage cheese

Eggs (any type) and berries

Lunch

Salmon or tuna with avocado and vegetables

Lettuce wraps with chicken or beans inside

Spinach salad, topped with lots of vegetables or even fruit

Dinner

Salmon, tuna, or other fish with roasted vegetables

Ground turkey casserole with vegetables and cheese

Pasta salad with beans, vegetables, olive oil, and cheese

Snacks

homemade trail mix with nuts and fruit

hummus and vegetables

cottage cheese

roasted chickpeas

steamed edamame

fruit and cheese

Additional tips