Looking to quit using tobacco in 2022? The American Lung Association offers these helpful tips

YORK, Pa. — If quitting tobacco is on your list of resolutions for 2022, the American Lung Association has some helpful tips.

"Along with hitting the gym more often and starting a diet, quitting smoking tops many New Year’s resolution lists," the ALA said in a press release. "Quitting tobacco isn’t easy, but 50 million ex-smokers in the United States are proof that it’s achievable."

Tobacco use remains the nation’s leading cause of preventable death and disease and is a serious public health threat, the ALA says.

Nationally, nearly 40 million Americans smoke. In Pennsylvania, the adult smoking rates are 17.3% and high school tobacco use rates are 26.7%.

To encourage people to quit smoking, vaping and using all tobacco products in 2022, the American Lung Association is promoting “No Tobacco ’22."

To help people quit, the organization is sharing tips and resources through social media and Lung.org.

"More than 70% of smokers want to quit smoking and 40% will make an attempt this year, but only between 4 and 7% can quit without support," said Jennifer Folkenroth, the National Senior Director of Tobacco Programs for the American Lung Association. "Smokers and tobacco users who want to quit should make a plan to be successful such as setting quit date, understanding smoking triggers, talking to a doctor about quit smoking medications and finding support through family, friends and cessation programs."

The American Lung Association offers five tips to help Americans who are ready to commit to No Tobacco ’22:

It’s never too late to quit. While it’s best to quit as early as possible, quitting tobacco use at any age will enhance the length and quality of your life. You’ll also save money and avoid the hassle of going outside in the cold to smoke or vape. You can even inspire those around you to quit.

Learn from past experiences. Most people who smoke, chew or vape have tried to quit before and sometimes people get discouraged thinking about previous attempts. Instead, treat those experiences as steps on the road to future success. Think about what helped you during those tries and what you’ll do differently in your next quit attempt.

You don’t have to quit alone. Enrolling in a proven-effective cessation counseling program such as the Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking Program can increase your chances of successfully quitting and staying quit by 50%. In addition to enrolling in a program, enlisting friends and family to support you along your quit journey will help ease the process.

Talk to a doctor about quit smoking medications. Talking to a doctor about including cessation medication into your tobacco treatment plan can double your chances of quitting successfully. There are seven FDA-approved medications that are proven to help you quit. Just make sure to follow the directions and use them for the full duration they are prescribed.

Quit. Don’t Switch. E-cigarettes are tobacco products, and the Food and Drug Administration has not found any e-cigarette to be safe and effective in helping smokers quit. Switching to e-cigarettes does not mean quitting. Quitting means ending your addiction to nicotine. Make sure your tobacco treatment plan includes the two components proven to work- behavioral counseling plus FDA-approved cessation medication.

The American Lung Association also offers resources to help adults and teens to quit all tobacco products.

Lung Helpline: Not sure where to start? Call the Lung Association’s free Lung Helpline and Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-LUNGUSA, which is staffed with licensed registered nurses, respiratory therapists and certified tobacco treatment specialists. They can answer all your questions and connect you with the resources that are right for your quit journey.

Freedom From Smoking® helps individuals create their own unique quit plan, as well as tips and techniques to stay successful in the long run. Freedom From Smoking can be accessed online, at a group clinic and through a self-guided workbook. Those looking to quit smoking are encouraged to use the method that works best for their learning style, schedule and unique quit tobacco use plan.

Not-On-Tobacco® (N-O-T) is a teen smoking/chewing/vaping cessation program for teens who want to quit. The 10-session program provides the tools, information, and support for teens to end their addiction to tobacco.

Vape-Free Schools Initiative: The Vape-Free Schools Initiative provides school administrators and educators with training to offer an alternative-to-suspension program for students found vaping, smoking or chewing on school property, and a voluntary vaping/tobacco cessation program for youth wanting to quit for good. Learn more at Lung.org/vape-free-schools.