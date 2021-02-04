How a local nonprofit helps those with autism in Central Pennsylvania

FOX43's Amy Lutz spoke with Dr. Jaci Verghese, Chief of Program Services at Excentia Human Services about her organization and what they do to help those in need.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dr. Jaci Verghese, Chief of Program Services at Excentia Human Services sat down with FOX43's Amy Lutz on April 2 to discuss her organization and the work they do to help those with developmental needs throughout Central Pennsylvania.

Excentia Human Services is a nonprofit organization based in Lancaster County that "provides services for people with autism and developmental needs throughout the lifespan." These services include therapeutic and educational programs for children, 33 independent and semi-independent residential homes for adults, employment services, day programs, volunteer opportunities, and more.

The organization is also in the process of opening a children's center focused on providing services to people with developmental needs up until the age of 18. This center will also include an early intervention Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) preschool program and is set to open in fall 2021. This program's goal is to intervene early to "remediate the symptoms of autism" so that those with developmental needs can acclimate to start kindergarten with their peers more easily.

Excentia Human Services is also dedicated to connecting families with autism. The organization offers virtual family meetings so that they can share resources, ask questions of each other and more.