4 warning signs your liver is unhappy | Health Smart

The liver is one of the toughest organs in the body and a healthy one is critical for your overall health.

YORK, Pa. — Certified Clinical Nutritionist Dr. Vikki Peterson says your liver literally provides more than a thousand functions for your body. It's also the only organ that will literally regrow if you remove a piece of it.

Experts say you don't have to abuse alcohol to harm your liver. They're seeing more and more liver disease from poor lifestyle choices and diets.

Some earlier complaints of an unhappy liver include indigestion, weight gain or weight loss, dark circles under your eyes, bruising easily, and even hormonal imbalances.

The good news is that the liver loves to heal and is readily repaired unless too much damage has occurred.

So how do you know if it's not doing well? Here are four signs to look out for:

Fluid retention

Whether it's in your ankles, fingers or under your eyes, swelling is an indicator of liver malfunction.

Skin conditions, like eczema, acne, rashes, and hives

Your body tries to get rid of toxins any way it can and whatever your liver is trying to eliminate will be delivered to the skin.

Chemical sensitivity or alcohol intoxication

That's when you feel horrible after drinking alcohol all of a sudden or seem to be more sensitive to chemicals in the environment.

Mental confusion

This is typically seen when liver malfunction is more severe and the toxicity in your bloodstream builds. This is also a serious symptom and can cause permanent damage.