Girl Scout Troop receives highest award for website focused on mental health | Health Smart

Tasked with developing something to help the community, a Cadette crew out of Lititz came up with a kindness website for those struggling with mental health.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania's main goal is to help kids build courage, confidence, and character, to make the world a better place.

In this week's Health Smart, FOX43 is introducing you to Cadette Troop 70246 out of the Rolling Hills Service Unit in Lititz, Lancaster County. From white water rafting to rock climbing, the troop holds many accomplishments. They've added a new accolade to their troop recently, however.

"The Silver Award is the highest award that a Cadette Girl Scout can earn, and you can either do it with your troop as a group or you can do it individually," Cadette Haley Lutz said.

To achieve the award, they were tasked with developing a product to help the community, focused on self-esteem, kindness, and reducing bullying. They came up with something their troop leader was very proud of: a kindness website.

"It was a great experience; it was really cool to watch them do it," Troop Leader Elli Miller said. "Even down to designing the website's logo, the girls did it all. They worked on it for probably about a year-and-a-half, coming up with everything and breaking up into little groups and each taking a section."

"There are kindness quotes on there, videos, music, just to help people get through tough times and things like that," Cadette Claire Diffenbach said.

