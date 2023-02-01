Learn more about using a reformer at Absolute Pilates

Focused on core strength, Pilates at Absolute Pilates lengthens your muscles by using the reformer machine.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43 gives reformer Pilates a go at Absolute Pilates in Silver Spring Township to lengthen and strengthen our muscles as well as our mental health!

“It’s not just the body exercise, it’s a mental exercise too,” said Naveen Lateef, an Absolute Pilates student for three years.

“You are going to feel stronger, more lengthened, a little bit more flexible, even after a session or two. Joe Pilates really kind of sold it in one of his quotes, ‘In 10 sessions you’ll feel the difference, in 20 sessions you’ll see the difference, and in 30 sessions you’ll be a whole new you,'” said Allison Zang, owner of Absolute Pilates and instructor of 20 years.

Pilates has been around since the 1920s and social media has it trending once again!

Centered around strengthening the core, moves can be done on the mat, but at Absolute Pilates, they use a reformer machine to get that burn.

“If you are intimidated by these machines, don’t be, They're actually what make the practice a little bit easier and these machines also help you correct your form because it kind of pulls you into a contained space,” said Zang.

Also, the reformer’s spring mechanism can customize the class challenge. There are several different weights of spring that you can add or subtract, depending on skill level and the teacher is able to assist in spring selection during the class if needed.

“The teacher is there to guide you through your practice, tell you to put the headrest up, to remind you what you need to do and to make specific adjustments for you. Our machines are so customizable, we have so many springs to work with that we can really get what people want out of it,” said Zang.

If you are new to the exercise that is totally okay!

Absolute Pilates recommends taking a private class before hopping into the group, to get a feel for the reformer and to discuss goals with the instructor.

Teachers then pick the perfect classes that will go along with your fitness journey.

“We like to make sure that we get everyone into the right class and comfortable with what they are doing," said Zang.

“It will help me for strengthening, for focus and balance,” said Lateef.

Naveen Lateef started Pilates during the COVID-19 pandemic virtually with Absolute Pilates and credits the exercise for the mental boost then and now.

“When I started, I am not used to doing so much exercise. But I come in here, and in three years I see a lot of transition in my body, I have aches and pains and they have gone away,” said Lateef.

“I always say Pilates meets you where you are. So, it’s going to bring you what you want from your practice, and it is also going to challenge you," said Zang.

