Learn about personal training in York County

Building muscle in the gym is one thing, building confidence is another! Personal training can give you the best of both worlds.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Building muscle in the gym is one thing, building confidence is another! Personal training can give you the best of both worlds when starting your fitness journey.

That's why FOX43 is trying a more one-on-one approach to fitness with VIP Personal Training owner, Margo Kloster, to see what it's all about!

“We start off slow with the basics, like sit-ups, pushups, see what they can do. And start off with lighter weights and just I push them, I feel to their most potential,” Kloster said.

Kloster, a personal trainer of 12 years, offers sessions at Fitness 1440 in York County. She got certified in personal training after becoming a mom and found her passion for fitness at an early age.

Her goal is to keep people safe and confident in the gym.

“I want them to feel comfortable in what they are doing and go to the gym and walk in and know what they are doing and feel confident,” Kloster said.

Sessions run for either 30 or 60 minutes and are completely catered to the individual's specific goals.

“I ask them for their goals, they could all be different as far as weight loss, muscle gain, or they just want to get healthy or just want to be able to keep up with their kids, live a healthier lifestyle. So, I find out what their goals are, and I adapt their training to whatever those goals are,” Kloster said.

For some, personal training, in general, may seem intimidating, especially for those just starting to work out, but for client Stacy Williams, this kind of workout actually has loads of benefits, and it makes all the difference.

“It’s like you are working out with a friend. I get that intimidation factor but it’s not like that at all,” Williams said.

Through training on and off over the last four years, Williams has been able to dodge a back surgery and gain confidence in the gym.

“I’ve prevented back surgery; I’ve been in better shape in my 50s so I feel great and I just feel like it’s my way to give back to me,” Williams said.

Williams also says coming to these sessions has changed her mentally, not just physically.

“I think it’s important for women to take that time. I have a lot of friends that are like ‘I don’t have time’ or ‘I can’t fit it in’ and I think mentally and physically in today’s world we need that time; you have to make that time for yourself,” Williams said.

Flexible scheduling is prioritized, so if you want to book a private session contact Margo Kloster through her website or Instagram account.