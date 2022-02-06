Lancaster's 'Go Red for Women' encourages healthy habits

The American Heart Association was able to hold their Lancaster "Go Red for Women" Luncheon in person for the first time since May 2019.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The American Heart Association sponsored Lancaster's "Go Red for Women" Luncheon on June 2 to discuss topics including fitness, menopause, stress, and their role pertaining to cardiovascular disease in women.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction and heart-healthy lunch. They also watched a fashion show featuring survivor models and styles from local boutiques.

This is not the first time the association has held a fashion show to raise awareness: earlier in 2022, the American Heart Association held a Red Dress Collection Concert in Los Angeles, California.

The event offered women a place to gather resources and information about the disease.

Thursday's event in Lancaster was also an opportunity to get the community back together. This is the first year the luncheon has been held in person since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This last couple of year, I think everyone’s gotten a little out of sync," Larissa Bedrick, the communications director for the American Heart Association, said. "We want people to sort of get back in their rhythm, take care of their health, and, you know, live longer, healthier lives both physically and mentally."

Lancaster' "Go Red for Women" encouraged women to "Reclaim Your Rhythm" and take an active role in their heart health. Heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year, according to GoRedforWomen.org.

Heart disease is often not recognized in women as being such a large threat.