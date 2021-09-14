Kids and sore throats, with Dr. Vinitha Moopen

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, spoke about how to help treat kids with sore throats on FOX43 Morning News.

ROTHSVILLE, Pa. — Getting sore throats is like a rite of passage for young children.

And with school back in session, many parents may be on edge about COVID-19. But according to local physicians, doctor’s offices are seeing more and more children complaining about sore throats in recent days.

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, spoke about how to help treat kids with sore throats on FOX43 Morning News.

She said that the most common causes of sore throats in children are allergies, viral infections, and strep throat. She also said that children don't usually need antibiotics for sore throats. For strep throat, however, children would usually need medication to treat it.

Dr. Moopen said that symptoms of sore throats include having trouble swallowing, inflammation, and sometimes, abdominal pain.