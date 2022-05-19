KickHouse York helps members practice mental and physical health

"Birthed during the COVID-19 pandemic, KickHouse has resilience in its DNA and perseverance as a critical differentiator," the website reads.

YORK, Pa. — According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, nearly 450 million people worldwide are currently living with a mental illness, yet many of those struggling, never seek treatment.

One fitness studio in our area is helping people fight the stigma, with a powerful punch.

"Birthed during the COVID-19 pandemic, KickHouse has resilience in its DNA and perseverance as a critical differentiator," the website reads. "We encourage our members to grow their strength and resilience through kickboxing."

"KickHouse brought me back to life a year ago," one member said in a testimony. "I needed something to shake up my world. I needed some patience, I needed some determination, I needed motivation, and this is where I found it."

Beth Lehr, general manager and instructor of KickHouse York, joined FOX43 on May 19 to discuss the business.

