Keeping movement-challenged seniors active | On the Bright Side

York JCC's Momentum program keeps seniors' minds and bodies active.

YORK, Pa. — As we age, it's vital to keep moving and learning.

This becomes even more important for those living with neuro-cognitive conditions.

Fitness experts at the York Jewish Community Center have created the Momentum exercise program to help with the process.

The free daily classes are designed to help maintain and improve participants' mobility, balance and non-motor skills.

"We do big, open movements to make everyday movements easier," said JCC fitness director Jennifer Winter. "So we want to create the muscle memory and quick reaction so that people are lifting their legs better and more efficiently."

Vera Johnson has been doing the program for more than a year now.

"As you get older, you move around less, so things stiffen up on you," said participant Vera Johnson. "So this way, we're in here walking around and getting the blood flowing."

She says the more she does the program, the better she feels.

"Even though I read a lot about Parkinson's Disease, it mainly says they don't have a cure for it but you can slow it down," said Johnson. "And if I can slow it down, that's what I'm going to do."

Beyond keeping the mind and body active, Momentum seems to bring some positivity and comradery into participants' daily lives.

"It's emotional support, as well as social support," said Winter. "Not only do we have free classes everyday, but then we also have social groups and activities."

Trainers say participants saw an 87% increase in balance, mobility and overall mental well-being in their first year.