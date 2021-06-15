Keeping a healthy lifestyle with John Stamos

June is Men’s Health Month, and Actor John Stamos joined FOX43 on June 15 to discuss how to stay healthy at any age.

YORK, Pa. — June is Men’s Health Month, and Actor John Stamos joined FOX43's Matt Maisel on June 15 to discuss how to stay healthy at any age.

Stamos said that as a husband and father, he knows how important it is "to incorporate daily activities, choose healthy food options, and good nutrition for a balanced life."

He shared that his family loves sandwiches, but making them so as to reduce carbohydrate intake, and to use lean meat and vegetables as much as possible.

Stamos said that he has also spent a lot of time volunteering at the Los Angeles Area Regional Food Bank, as he knows that not everyone has access to healthy food.

The actor even shared a few funny moments with Matt Maisel.