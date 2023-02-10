3 years after Johns Hopkins began collecting COVID data, the real-time tracker will end on March 10

The global dashboard served as a model for states, counties and other nations to report public health data.

BALTIMORE — Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine plans to cease the Coronavirus Resource Center's ongoing collection and reporting of COVID-19 data on March 10.

According to an article on the Johns Hopkins website written by Doug Donovan, the system began in Jan. 2020 in order to provide the public, journalists and policymakers across the county and worldwide with visualizations of SARS-CoV-2 cases and deaths as they were being reported.

The data collected between Jan. 22, 2020, and March 10, 2023, will still be available and Donovan writes that the university plans to have faculty and experts in data science, epidemiology, medicine, public health policy, and vaccinology that advised and led the Coronavirus Resource Center (CRC) still be available to provide analysis and guidance regarding the ongoing pandemic.

The university claims since its launch, the dashboard has been viewed more than 2.5 billion times and users around the world have generated more than 200 billion data requests.